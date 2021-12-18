Peggy Chestnut

Peggy Chestnut, 82, widow of Jessie Paul Chestnut Jr., passed away Dec. 17 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. 

Mrs. Chestnut was born March 28, 1939, a daughter of the late Vernon and Dorothy Collins Grainger. 

In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Chestnut was also predeceased by one brother, Dale Grainger. She will be remembered as a wonderful mother and grandmother, and she loved listening to Christian music. 

Mrs. Chestnut is survived by three sons, Robert Kingery (Cathy), Greg Kingery (Betinna) and Chris Chestnut (Christa); one daughter, Dottie Lewis (Scott); 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. 

