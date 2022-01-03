Pearline B. Holmes
A graveside service for Pearline B. Holmes, 92, will be held Jan. 5 at 10 a.m. in Hillcrest Cemetery with the Rev. Lamar Boulware officiating.
Mrs. Holmes, widow of W.L. Holmes, passed away Jan. 2.
Born in Conway, she was a daughter of the late Alec James and Glenn Watson Bourne. She was the former owner and operator of the Sea Horn Motel in Myrtle Beach.
Mrs. Holmes was predeceased by a daughter, Cathy Reaves; and several brothers and sisters.
Surviving are W.L. Holmes Jr. of Conway; one daughter, Donna Gravely (William) of Conway; four grandchildren, Missy McCracken, Tonya Dottellis, Amy Richardson and Jamie Holmes; two great-grandchildren, Jordan Hardwick and Alex McCracken; one brother, Jack Bourne of Conway; and one sister, Ruth Kersey of Conway.
Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.