Pearl Bullock
MYRTLE BEACH-Graveside services for Pearl Bullock, 82, will be held April 18 at 10 a.m. in Hillcrest Cemetery Open Air Chapel with the Rev. Freddie Young officiating.
Mrs. Bullock, widow of David Bullock, passed away April 14 in Conway Medical Center surrounded by her loving family.
Born Aug. 26, 1940 in Horry County, she was the daughter of the late Frankie and Gracie Cannon Mills. Mrs. Pearl was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was the heart of the family. She was the best cook in Horry County especially when it came to her fried chicken.
Surviving are her children, Jackie Olivia Morgan (Andy), Joseph Bullock (Debby), Danny Bullock (Maria) and David Kevin Bullock (Crissy); grandchildren, Angie, Michael, Matthew, Zachary and Madison; great-grandchildren, Riley, Emery, Bristol, Davis and Brielle; and a sister, Evelyn Causey.
Mrs. Pearl was predeceased by a sister, Frances Oliver; and three brothers, Gennings Mills, Bill Mills and J.W. Mills.
Memorial donations may be sent to the Salvation Army.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is serving the family.
