Pauline Meckes“Polly” Oehlert
LORIS-Pauline Meckes “Polly” Oehlert, 91, passed away peacefully Sept. 6.
Born May 20, 1931 in Jim Thorpe, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Harvey F. Meckes and the late Blanche D. Dotter Meckes. Mrs. Oehlert enjoyed fellowship at Living Water Baptist Church. She worked as a seamstress with a children’s designer company, waitressed and was a loving homemaker throughout her life.
Mrs. Oehlert was an active member of Pine Needle Divas and proudly held the title of “Queen Diva”. She was a past member of a Corvair Club and Corvette Owners Club in Pottstown, Pa.
She enjoyed gardening and walking, along with all forms of needlework. She was an avid counted cross stitcher to the end.
She traveled extensively with her second husband, seeing most of the U.S. in their Airstream trailer. In addition to spending most of her life in Royersford, Pa., she also enjoyed homes in Ocean City, N.J., St. Petersburg, Fla., and most recently lived in Coastal South Carolina.
Survivors include her daughter, Candice S. Walck and her husband Mark J. Chest of Horry County; two sisters, Shirley Meckes Mest of Allentown, Pa., and Burnetta Sweeney; the families of her second husband, R. James Oehlert and his wife Beverly, Darlene Oehlert Weber and Ronald E. Oehlert and his wife Connie; and many loving nieces, nephews and extended family.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Oehlert was predeceased by her first husband, Clayton D. Walck; second husband, Robert E. Oehlert; four brothers, Charles Meckes Sr., Harvey Meckes Jr., Clifford Meckes Sr. and Earl Meckes Sr.; and five sisters, Jane Smith, Loretta Mest, Ruby Schnell, Gloria Digilio and Edith Andrews.
Celebrations of Life will be held in South Carolina and Pennsylvania at a later date. Interment will be held in Limerick Garden of Memories in Limerick, Pa., at a later date. Those who wish may make memorials in Mrs. Oehlert’s name to North Myrtle Beach Humane Society, P.O. Box 3369, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582.
Please sign Mrs. Oehlert’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.