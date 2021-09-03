Pauline Causey Williams
LORIS-A graveside service for Pauline Causey Williams, 94, were held Sept. 3 in Pleasant Meadow Cemetery with the Rev. Randy Ghent, the Rev. Hunter Johnson and the Rev. Rocky Gregory officiating.
Mrs. Williams passed away Aug. 30 at her home in Loris.
Born on Sept. 17, 1926 in Nichols, she was the daughter of the late Mayberry Causey and the late Bertha Elliott Causey. Mrs. Williams was a loving mother and homemaker who enjoyed gardening and working on the family farm. She was an extraordinary cook and a faithful member of Pleasant Meadow Baptist Church.
Survivors include her two sons, Paul Williams and Ronald “Ronnie” Williams and his wife Pat of Loris; four daughters, Janice Ghent and her husband the Rev. Randy Ghent of Loris, Judy Bellamy and her husband David of Nichols, Barbara Bellamy and her husband Hugh of Loris and Sandie Mitchum and her husband Dr. Mark Mitchum of Cary, N.C.; 13 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Williams was predeceased by her husband, John Daniel “J.D.” Williams; son, Johnny Williams and his wife Peggy A. Williams; two brothers, Claudus Causey and Frank Causey Sr.; four sisters, Essie McCrackin, Reba Strickland, Christine Collins and Bertha Mae Strickland.
Memorials may be made to Pleasant Meadow Baptist Church, 937 Green Sea Road South, Loris 29569 and Gideons International, P.O. Box 93, Loris 29569. Please sign Mrs. Williams’ online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
