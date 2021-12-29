Paula Rena Cribb
Paula Rena Cribb, 65, of Conway passed away Dec. 27 at her residence with her family by her side.
Mrs. Cribb is the wife of Larry Cribb and daughter of the late Junior and Pauline Rabon.
Mrs. Paula enjoyed cooking, crafting and traveling. She also loved spending time with her family which included her husband, Mr. Larry; two sons, Brady Cribb (Nicole) and Adam Cribb; one daughter, Cheryl Cribb; four grandchildren, Kelsie, Connor, River and Madison; two brothers, Eddie and Larry Rabon; and three sisters, Nancy Cribb, Dolores Rabon and Della Grainger.
The family will receive friends Dec. 30 beginning at 11 a.m. at the residence of Mrs. Cribb, 6390 Highway 804 Conway, SC 29527. The family is under the care of Johnson Funeral Home at 290 Ninth Ave. Aynor, SC 29511. Call (843) 358-5800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.