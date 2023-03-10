Paula Evelyn Pinard
Paula E. Pinard, 73, passed away March 9 in Conway Medical Center. Born June 14, 1949 in Keene, NH, she was a daughter of the late Paul Duplissie and Charlotte Messer Duplissie.
Paula was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend who loved cruises, traveling and doing puzzles.
Mrs. Pinard is survived by her husband, Robert Pinard; daughters, Lisa Crandall and Amy Larson; five grandchildren, along with many other family and friends who will miss her.
No Services are planned at this time.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 US-378, Conway is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.