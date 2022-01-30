Paul Steven “Steve” Leddy
A celebration of life for Paul Steven “Steve” Leddy, 69, will be held Feb. 4 at 2 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel.
Born on Feb. 29, 1952 in Hartford, Conn., he was a son of Paul Edward Leddy and Elizabeth McGuire Leddy Ellis. Steve was the second of the five Leddy children. Steve passed away unexpectedly Jan. 23 in South Carolina.
Steve is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years, Joann; their children, Shawn and Erin; as well as his grandchildren, Caleb, McKenzie and Daniel Leddy and Steven Paul Leddy, whom he adored. He also leaves his stepgrandson, Joseph Wooten.
Steve and Joann met on Good Friday in 1972 and were married on Nov. 6, 1976 in Connecticut. Steve and Joann celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary in November of 2021. He leaves, his brother, James Leddy; and sisters, Maureen Lee Leddy and Sharon Leddy Hamilton; his nephews, Ryan Leddy and Justin and Brett Caruso, who have many Uncle Steve stories! He was also predeceased by his parents and stepmother, Joan McCarthy Leddy, and sister, Patricia Leddy Blankfard, as well as his daughter-in-law, Kathryn Leddy.
Steve was educated and raised in Windsor Locks. The Leddy household was full of laughter, good food and many shenanigans. One of their favorite stories that was told in later years, was when their mom was missing pots, pans, dishes and blankets and could not figure out what, when, where. Of course family members appeared to know nothing of the whereabouts of these items. Well one of them did, it seems that Steve built a campsite down at Kettle Brook and it was fully stocked.
Steve and Joann raised their children in both Windsor Locks (not far from The Leddy homestead) and Manchester, Conn. Subsequent to that they decided to move to South Carolina where they have lived for 20-plus years.
Steve followed his dad’s footsteps and became a plumber with The Pipefitter and Plumbers, Union Local 777. Upon relocating to South Carolina, he owned and operated Steve Leddy Plumbing for many years serving both commercial and residential customers. Steve never said no to a customer, and if finances were an issue, the work was done at no charge. He would go on calls whether they be early morning or late evening. Many of his customers became good friends.
Steve was opinionated, funny, kind and a loving husband and father. He was a food connoisseur and loved to grocery shop, cook, grill and bake. And cook he did, everything was topnotch and in abundance. No one ever left his house with an empty stomach. And of course he loved his Dewar’s Scotch. He recently told his family he liked Dirty Martini’s…. who knew? Steve loved dogs and he and Joann owned many different breeds throughout the years, their dogs were loved immensely, well trained and very spoiled.
When he came back to Connecticut for a visit, he had to go Highland Park Market and The Crown market and brought his favorite foods back to South Carolina. Steve always made sure that he purchased Joann’s favorite Munson’s Candies. Steve loved sharing recipes with his sister, Sharon. She now makes Steve’s Stew.
Leddy’s family has great memories of Riverton, Misquamicut, and skiing at Stratton, Killington and in Colorado. They spent several Easter holidays with Steve and his family in South Carolina. Steve would arrange for their condo and upon arrival, the unit was stocked with their favorite foods, snacks and beverages.
Steve lived his life on his own terms, his way and only his way! That being said, he was the ultimate caregiver to family and friends. He was a storyteller and kept everyone amused by his adventures and experiences. Life presented many challenges to Steve, Joann and their family. He prevailed and continued to keep a positive attitude. He lived hard, strong and had so much love for his wife and best friend Joann, his children and grandchildren.
Steven did it; he took life by storm, played hard, loved hard and created wonderful memories for all of his family and friends. His family thanks him for all that he did for all of them.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations in Steve’s name be made to the American Heart Association or the American Diabetes Association via the following links.
https://www.heart.org/aha/donate
https://www.diabetes.org/diabetes/donation
Please sign the online guest register at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.