Paul Rabon
A service for Paul Rabon, 85, will be held Sept. 22 at 10 a.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel.
The family will receive friends from 9 a.m.-9:45 a.m. Burial will follow in Rehoboth Methodist Church Cemetery, Galivants Ferry. There will be a meal and time of fellowship after the burial in the Hardwick Clubhouse on Barnhill Road, Galivants Ferry.
Mr. Rabon, of Conway, passed away Sept. 18 in Grand Strand Regional Medical Center following a fall at home on Wednesday being cared for by his family and friends.
He was an extraordinary man with a big heart. He had the ability to figure out what was going on with his wife, family, friends and co-workers. He was especially good at advising, comforting and lifting them up. He was always happy when his audiences walked away with all he could give them.
Paul grew up on a farm with his parents, Don and Eula Mae (Hinson) Rabon, three brothers and five sisters.
The love and knowledge he acquired in these early days pointed to a career as a golf superintendent for 36 years at Conway Country Club and Quail Creek Golf Club. He pursued and achieved his dream of owning his own farm.
Paul will be remembered as a leader and how he touched the lives of all he loved dearly and were around him.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Eulee Rabon; two children, Patricia Anderson (Bruce) and Steve Rabon; three grandchildren, Tiffany Thompkins, Blake Bost (Jackie) and Trey Rabon (Whitney); four great-grandchildren, Lilli, Tanner, Marleigh and Audrey; two sisters, Bobby Black and Shirley Hodge; sisters-in law; Velmarie Brown and Eloise Safarian.
He dearly loved all his nieces and nephews as well as his special friends, Carl Allen and Eunice Pollard. He will be missed by many extended family members and friends.
Paul was predeceased by two brothers, Edward “Teney” Rabon and John Rabon; three sisters, Edna Blanton, Ernestine Boone and Beatrice Milligan; and a grandson, Collin Tanner Rabon.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be sent to Collins Kid’s, David Bennett Foundation, P.O. Box 301, Conway, SC 29528.
Please sign a guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com. Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
