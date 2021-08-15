Paul Francis Vincequere Sr.
Paul Frances Vincequere Sr., 75, passed away Aug. 13 at his residence.
Born April 26, 1946 in Worcester, Mass., he was a son of the late Anthony M. and Alphonsa Alicandro Vincequere. Paul was a firefighter with Westborough Mass. Fire Department and an instructor with Massachusetts Firefighting Academy. He loved antiques and firefighting memorabilia. He also enjoyed scuba diving and target shooting.
Mr. Vincequere is survived by his wife, Donna Romano Vincequere; son, Paul Vincequere Jr.; siblings, Anthony Vincequere, Timothy Vincequere and Steven Vincequere; grandchildren, Heather Vincequere and Paige Livernois; and many other family and friends who will miss him.
Services will be held at a later date.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.