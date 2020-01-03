MYRTLE BEACH—Paul D. Bunn, MD, a resident of Myrtle Beach and formally of Youngstown, Ohio, died at home on Dec. 13.
He was born in Lorain, Ohio, on June 15, 1940.
He graduated from DePauw University Indiana and The Ohio State Medical School, specializing in endocrinology in Ohio and South Carolina.
He held various teaching and chairman positions at Ohio State University, Northwestern Ohio University and Forum Health.
He served as chief of medicine at Forum Health in Youngstown, Ohio.
He was an avid golfer and longtime member of the Dunes Club of Myrtle Beach.
He was predeceased by parents Hazel DeMarus Brattin and John William Bunn.
He is survived by wife Susan (Slife) Bunn; daughters Dr. Amanda (Dr. Matthew) Shall of Ft. Mill, Shannon (Joe) Kanduth of Toledo, Ohio, and Katherine (Bunn) Masterson of New York, New York; sister Sue (Dale) Lyons of Hudson, Ohio; and six grandchildren.
Extended family includes, Barbara (Dave) Shipley of Myrtle Beach, Janet (John) Niedzwicki of Bonita Springs, Florida, and Dr. Harry (Leslie) Slife of Lubbock, Texas, and several nieces and nephews.
He will be sadly missed by his beloved dogs, Patches and Suri.
A memorial service is being planned at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the First Tee of Coastal Carolinas, P. O. Box 1820, Shallotte, NC 28459, and the Grand Strand Humane, Society, 3241 Mr. Joe White Ave., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.