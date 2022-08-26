Patty Elvis
Funeral services for Patty Elvis, 73, will be held Aug. 28 at 4 p.m. in Hickory Grove Baptist Church with Pastor Denis McCorry and Pastor David Avant officiating.
Burial will follow in New Home Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Elvis passed away Aug. 25 in Conway Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family.
Born April 22, 1949 in Mullins, she was a daughter of the late Robert Shirley Elvington and Hazel Ruby Walters Elvington.
She was predeceased by two brothers, Robert Charles Elvington and Thomas Carey Elvington.
Patty was a devoted and loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend to all. She was a peacemaker and the rock of her family.
Patty enjoyed going to church, shopping, dancing, riding around the farm on her golf cart and visiting people.
She retired from Conway National Bank after twenty-six years of service. She was planted on earth to bloom in Heaven, and on Thursday morning at 9:02 a.m., Heaven gained a beautiful angel.
Mrs. Elvis is survived by her loving husband of fifty-five years, Steve B. Elvis; three sons, Steven Patrick Elvis (Tracy), Mark Anthony Elvis (Daphney) and Nathan C. Elvis (fiancé, Marie Stroud); one brother, Steven Andy Elvington (Lessie); twelve grandchildren, Steven, Mikayla, Jennifer, Taylor, Alexis, Matthew, Gracie, Austun, Khloe, Heather, Amber and Landen; one great-grandchild, Kayson; along with many other family and friends who will miss her.
The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. in the church prior to the service.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway, SC is serving the family.
