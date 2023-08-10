Patsy Loreen Johnson
Funeral services for Patsy Loreen Johnson, 97, will be held Aug. 11 at 10 a.m. in Mt. Trolly Freewill Baptist Church with the Rev. Timmy Hodge and Brother Danny Barnhill officiating. Burial will take place at Rehoboth Community Church on Barnhill Road.
Mrs. Johnson of Galivants Ferry passed away Aug. 9, surrounded by her loving family.
Mrs. Johnson was the widow of Dennis Johnson and the daughter of the late Thomas and Lou Stroud Patterson.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Johnson was predeceased by four children W.T. Johnson, Dennis Faye Morris, Franklin D. Johnson and Janice A. Johnson; and one grandson, Chris Johnson.
Mrs. Loreen was a faithful member of Mt. Trolly Freewill Baptist Church where her family attended regularly. She was very strong in her faith and will be remembered as being a great, loving and caring mother to her children.
Mrs. Johnson is survived by three daughters, Connie Elliott (Maxie Wayne), Patsy Turner (Glenn) and Cora Barnhill (Larry); 13 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and six great-great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Mrs. Loreen’s special friends that helped take care of her over the many years.
A visitation will be held Aug. 10, 6 p.m.-8 p.m., at Johnson Funeral Home of Aynor.
The family will receive friends following the service in the fellowship hall of Rehoboth Community Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in honor of Mrs. Johnson to Mt. Trolly Freewill Baptist Church, 1779 Barnhill Road, Galivants Ferry, SC 29544. Please sign online guestbook at www.johnsonfuneralhomeaynor.com
The Johnson family is in the care of Johnson Funeral Home of 290 Ninth Ave., Aynor. Call (843) 358-5800.
