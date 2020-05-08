CONWAY—Patsy Lee Hughes Oliver, 78, passed away April 27.
Ms. Oliver was born in Conway, a daughter of the late Claude and Lula Mae Carter Hughes.
She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She was the co-owner and operator of Oliver’s Restaurant since 1964.
Ms. Oliver was predeceased by special aunt Lee Hughes.
She was a graduate of Conway High School.
Surviving are son George A. Oliver, III (Dawne) of Conway; daughter Lu Ann Oliver McCants (Darren) of John’s Island; grandchildren Mattison Paige Oliver of Conway, Carly Oliver Jones (Landon) of El Paso, Texas, and R. Darren McCants Jr. and Oliver Gates McCants of Johns Island; great-grandchild Martha-Karrington Leigh Jones of El Paso, Texas, and brother Curtis Hughes (Nancy) of Columbia.
Funeral service will be private. Please keep the family in your prayers.
Memorials may be sent to Trinity United Methodist Church, PO Box 1072, Conway, SC 29528.
Goldfinch Funeral home, Conway Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
