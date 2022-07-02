Patsy Barnhill
Funeral services for Patsy Barnhill, 75, will be held July 4 at 11 a.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Patsy passed away peacefully June 29 surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Conway Dec. 10, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Woodrow and Maybell Brown Todd.
She was also predeceased by three brothers, M. Douglas, Elwood and Johnny Todd, as well as one sister, Judy Gail Todd.
Patsy was the widow of Larry L. Barnhill, retired City of Conway Police Chief.
Surviving Patsy are two daughters, Susan Barnhill and Gail Morton (James); two grandsons, Jay and Eric Morton; one brother, Charles Lavern Todd Sr. (Donna); sister-in-law, Margaret Barnhill; a special cousin, John Henry Brown; and many more cousins, nephews and nieces.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 10 a.m.-11 a.m.
The family would like to thank the staff of Promedica Heartland Hospice for the excellent care of their Mother.
Please sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.