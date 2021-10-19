Patricia “Pat” McComsey

LONGS-Memorial services for Patricia Louise Rathel McComsey, 71, will be held Oct. 23 at 2 p.m. in Mt. Leon Baptist Church with Pastor Andy Bell officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of service at the church.

Mrs. McComsey passed away Oct. 18 at her home in Longs, following an illness. Born Aug. 4, 1950 in Lancaster, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Alfred R. Rathel and the late Emily Louise Brooks Rathel. Mrs. McComsey worked at Millersville University until her retirement. She loved animals and was considered to be the “Greatest Mom Ever” by her beloved family.

Survivors include her husband, Robert “Bob” McComsey Jr. of the home; two daughters, Candace Lynn Shank of Lancaster, Pa., and Angela Louise Willis and her husband Thomas of Green Sea; four grandchildren, Bridget Martin and her husband Thomas, Noah McComsey, Fenton Harris and Kinley Harris; stepgrandchild, Emily Willis; great-grandson, Cayden McComsey; and sister-in-law, Jean Rathel.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. McComsey was predeceased by her brother, Larry Rathel; and sister, Diane Barron.

Memorial donations, in Mrs. McComsey’s memory, may be made to the Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach, P.O. Box 3369, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582.

