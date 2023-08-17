Patricia Moore Graham
Funeral services for Patricia Moore Graham, 64, will be held Aug. 18 at 2 p.m. in Pine Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. John Holmes officiating. Burial will follow in Graham Cemetery.
Mrs. Graham, of Conway, devoted wife of Joseph K. "Joe" Graham, passed peacefully surrounded by her family Aug. 15, after a valiant battle with cancer.
Mrs. Graham was born in Conway, the daughter of the late Jack A. and Paula Woodward Moore. Her presence in the community was broad and far-reaching and it was characterized by her unmistakable wit, warmth, faith and care. To know her was to love her. As a young woman, she graduated from Conway High School in 1977. She attended Coastal Carolina University for two years until she married her husband, Joe, whom she shared 44 incredible years of marriage with. She served as an employee at C&S Bank in Conway until she took on the full-time role of loving mother and wife. She was a proud member of Pine Grove Baptist Church where she previously served as a Sunday school teacher for many years. Mrs. Graham was predeceased by a brother, James Francis Lee; a nephew, James Michael Lee; her father-in-law, William J. "Billy Joe" Graham and mother-in-law, Juanita Johnson Graham; her aunt, Peggy G. "Peppi" Graham; and an extra special fur baby, Buddy.
Those bearing her legacy, in addition to her beloved husband of Conway are her, two beautiful daughters, Jenni Graham and Emily Peavy (Christopher) of Conway; one precious son, Eric Graham of Conway; three grandchildren whom she adored, Madelyn, Brooklyn and Jackson Peavy (expected November 2023); three sisters, Linda Lee of Conway, Jacqueline Moore Gleghorn of Wills Point, Texas, and Nettie Lou Grimmer of Richardson, Texas; one brother, Jack A. Moore Jr. (Leevon) of Prosper, Texas; two brothers-in-law, Russell Graham (Sandy) and Mike Graham (Crystal) of Conway; a sister-in-law, Leanne Lundy Lee of Conway; special cousins, Betty and Ed Woodward of Conway; a special lifelong friend, Renee Calhoun Altman (Barry) of Conway; two uncles, Sam Johnson and Freddie Graham of Aynor; two aunts, Linda Graham of Conway and Becky Graham of Mullins; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins whom she loved dearly.
The family will receive friends at Goldfinch Funeral Home Aug. 17, 4 p.m.-7 p.m.
Memorials may be sent to Pine Grove Baptist Church Building Fund, (Mailing address only: 5008 Old Reaves Ferry Road, Conway, SC 29526).
The family would like to extend a heartfelt "Thank You" to Angelic Hospice for their care. The family would also like to thank the incredible teams at MUSC: Dr. Zeke Walton and his assistant Crystal Prothro, Dr. Ian Bostock and the staff of the Hollings Cancer Center for the compassionate care they gave Mrs. Graham during her journey. There is no doubt that God placed these professionals in Mrs. Graham's path and that He walked alongside her every step of the way.
Mrs. Graham's family and dear friends find comfort in knowing she is fully healed and in the presence of her savior. But they will miss her every minute until they get to see her again.
Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
