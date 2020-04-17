CONWAY—Patricia Ann Suggs McKnight, 65, wife of Earl McKnight, passed away April 9 at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.
Born Jan. 10, 1955, Patricia lived life to her absolute fullest. She was a radiant light that never met a stranger, and to know her was to love her. She loved to travel and did so often with her kids and grandchildren.
Her family was her greatest joy, and she never let a day pass without them knowing how loved and special they were. She had a unique way of making them each feel as if they were her favorite. She never missed an opportunity to celebrate. Whether it was a birthday, holiday, or just something that made her proud of you, she was going to celebrate you.
Patricia had a heart of gold, and her joy came from doing and caring for others.
We were so blessed to have this amazing, funny, beautiful lady in our lives, and we are forever changed by her presence.
The world lost a shining light as our “Nana” joined her father Ben Suggs and infant child Jessica McKnight in heaven. She is fully healed and rejoicing in heaven but leaves behind many that loved her more than words can express.
Survivors include mother Esther Suggs; her husband of 48 years, Earl McKnight; children Jessie (Crystal) McKnight, Ben McKnight, and Angela (Frank) Branton; four grandchildren and one great-grandchild who were the light of her life, Madison (Logan), Walker, Izzy, Tyler, and Leo; siblings Diane (Rodney) Langston, Bruce Suggs, Kenny (Cindy) Suggs and Joann (Randy) Thompkins and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family regrets that due to the pandemic and the related CDC regulations, the funeral service must be limited in attendance.
Please contact the family for information and continue to keep them in your prayers.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is serving the family.
