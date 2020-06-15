SURFSIDE BEACH—Patricia Mary Pulaski Korman, 80, died May 31.
She was born Feb. 7, 1940, in Baltimore, Maryland, the daughter of the late John Joseph Pulaski and Mary Ann Sawicki Pulaski.
Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by husband,Alvin Hersh Korman; four brothers and one sister.
Patricia attended St. Michael's Catholic Church, was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America and the American Legion Auxiliary and volunteered for Mercy Hospice and St. Michael's Catholic School.
She retired as an administrator with the U. .S government after 35 years of service.
Left to cherish her memory are nephews Mark Korman of Millersville, Pennsylvania, and Jeffrey Korman of Owings Mills, Maryland; niece Maxine Ball, also of Owings Mills and cousins Jo Ann Weber and Linda Jean Bardroff of Maryland.
A memorial Mass was held at St. Michael's Catholic Church on June 11 with Father Edward Fitzgerald officiating. Placement in the church columbarium followed the service.
Memorials may be made to Mercy Hospice or St. Michael Catholic Church.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel, Murrells Inlet was in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.