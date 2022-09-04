Patricia Marie Millus
A funeral mass for Patricia Marie Millus, 83, will be celebrated Sept. 5, at 3:30 p.m. in St. James Catholic Church with Father Rick LaBreque and the Rev. Oscar Borda Rojas officiating.
Mrs. Millus, of Lakeside Drive, passed away peacefully Sept. 1 at her residence.
Born July 9, 1939 in Paterson, N.J., she was the only daughter of the late Leonard Anthony and Irene Necel Sikora.
Mrs. Millus graduated from Rosemont College with a bachelor’s degree in English. Years later, she obtained her master’s degree from Loyola University.
She became a member of St. James Catholic Church in 1974 where she was past director of religious education and past pastoral associate. She was the Sun News Volunteer of the Year in 1998. Mrs. Millus was a former high school history teacher in New Jersey prior to moving to South Carolina.
After her marriage, Mrs. Millus became a stay-at-home mom, raising three children and volunteering often. She was predeceased by her husband of 42 years, Donald J. Millus, PhD; and a brother, Leonard "Skip" Sikora.
Surviving are two sons, Christian A. Millus (Melissa) of Conway and Dr. Donald M. Millus (Celine) of Lexington; one daughter, Sara Tyndale Millus Tyler (Charles) of Elgin; ten grandchildren, Cameron Millus, Erin Millus, D.J. Millus, Heidi Millus, Ian Millus, Landon Tyler, Mary Lane Tyler, Kirsten Tyler Irwin (Kyle), Kyle Tyler (Brittany) and Morgan Tyler; and a sister-in-law, Susan Sikora of Novato, Calif.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m.-3 p.m. Monday at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel with a prayer service being held at 2:30 p.m. presided over by Deacon Jeff Mevison.
Memorials may be sent to St. James Catholic Church, 1071 Academy Drive, Conway, SC 29526 or to CAP, 307 Wright Blvd., Conway, SC 29526 or online at capconway.org
Please sign a guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.