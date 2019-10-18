PAWLEYS ISLAND—Patricia Mae Estes, 86, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 8, in
Myrtle Beach.
She was born Dec. 30, 1932, in Kansas City, Missouri, the daughter of Owen and Almeda Wakeman.
She spent her childhood in Fort Scott, Kansas, with her large and loving extended family. Upon graduation from high school in Fort Scott, she set out for Kansas City, Missouri. She married, had four beautiful children, worked and played in Kansas City until moving to Pawley’s Island in 2013.
She was preceded in death by son Randal Estes.
She is survived by son Donald Estes of Salt Lake City, Utah; daughters Diane
Estes-Comp of Anthem, Arizona, and Susan Estes of Myrtle Beach; seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
A celebration of life ceremony will be held in Lee’s Summit, Missouri, on
Nov. 16.
Goldfinch Funeral Home Beach Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
