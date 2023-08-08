Patricia Hursey Dunn
LORIS-Graveside services for Patricia Lou “Pat” Hursey Dunn, 76, were held Aug. 7 in Antioch Cemetery with the Rev. Randy Ghent officiating.
Mrs. Dunn passed away Aug. 4 at her home following an illness.
Born Oct. 17, 1946 in Loris, she was the daughter of the late Lindsey Alex Hursey Sr. and the late Margie Lee Campbell Hursey. Mrs. Dunn was a loving homemaker and a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Loris.
Survivors include her brother, Thomas Hursey (Pauline); two sisters, Faye Simmons and Barbara Cook; a special niece, Judy Bellamy, and many loving nieces, nephews and extended family.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Dunn was predeceased by her husband, Johnny Elbert Dunn; her son, John Christopher Dunn; two daughters, Debra Lynn Dunn and Cynthia Renee Dunn; one brother, Junior Hursey; and six sisters, Ruby Staley, Rachel Browder, Ethel Mae Humphrey, Carolyn Goins, Linda Deese and Betty Adams.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105. Please sign Mrs. Dunn’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
