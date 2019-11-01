PAWLEYS ISLAND—Patricia F. Geary-Cocuzza passed away on Oct. 25.
She was born in Jersey City, New Jersey, on June 23, 1936, to Cornelius and Agnes Degraff.
The family moved to Lyndhurst, New Jersey, where Pat graduated from Lyndhurst High School. She worked for some years at Pse&G&G before meeting her first husband, Thomas A. Geary. They were married for 22 years before he passed away in 1984.
Pat and Tom began their family in Lyndhurst where Pat played volleyball and coached/managed her daughters’ softball team. She was instrumental in improving the conditions for girls softball in Lyndhurst.
She had a wonderful circle of friends and there was always a backyard party.
Pat attended all of her daughters’ basketball and softball games and her son’s baseball and basketball games.
After raising the family, Pat continued her education and became a tax preparer for H&R Block and later earned her CFP certificate. While at H&R Block, she met her second husband, Armando Cocuzza. They were married for 10 years before he passed away in 2005.
Pat and Armand vacationed for years in South Carolina, enjoying golf and the beach there. After retirement, they relocated permanently to Pawleys Island where they met many friends who enjoyed golfing and the “19th hole.”
Pat enjoyed hosting family holidays and creating memories with her family, always making delicious meals. She also enjoyed gardening and cruising on the Royal Caribbean with her family.
Pat was predeceased by parents Cornelius and Agnes DeGraaff; first husband Thomas A. Geary; second husband Armando Cocuzza; sister Janet (DeGraaff) Mohl; daughter Deborah A. Geary; late brothers-in-laws John Geary, William Geary and Justin McCarthy and sisters-in-law Alice (Geary) Wormke and Mary Ellen McCarthy.
Pat is survived by daughter Linda (Geary) Landrigan; son Michael J. Geary and wife, Linda; grandchildren Thomas and Tracey Geary and Sean and Brian Landrigan; brother Cornelius DeGraaff and wife Christine and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Funeral services were held Oct. 28 at Precious Blood of Christ Catholic Church in Pawleys Island.
The family requests donations be made to the Susan G Komen Foundation or Church of the Precious Blood, SC
A celebration of her life was held at Precious Blood of Christ Catholic Church on Oct. 29 after the church service.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Pawleys/Litchfield Chapel, was in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.