PAWLEYS ISLAND—Patricia Berry Lewis passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 27.
She was born on Aug. 9, 1943, in Cleveland, Ohio, a daughter of the late Herbert Nathan Berry and Eleanor Malkowski Berry.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, James Carson Lewis; son Scott Carson Lewis of Bristow, Virginia, his wife,Elizabeth and grandchildren, Caroline Lewis and Colin Lewis; sister Carol Haffner of North Royalton, Ohio, her husband Harry Haffner and their children Harry Haffner, Jr. and David Haffner, both of North Royalton, Ohio, their wives and children; nieces Debra Blackshear of Macon, Georgia, Janis Ricks of Roswell, Georgia, and Martha Crump of Hephzibah, Georgia and nephews Bryan Ricks of Buford, Georgia, and Robert Hudson of Gordon, Georgia.
Patricia attended college at Graceland University in Lamoni, Iowa, and later joined the United States Foreign Service. She was assigned to the U.S. Embassy in Manila, Philippines, where she met her husband, James, who was also in the Foreign Service. They were married in the Philippines and continued on an assignment to Frankfurt, Germany, before returning to the United States where they settled in Springfield, Virginia.
While in the Springfield community, she was employed by the Fairfax County School System as a crossing guard, and school nurse. Later she worked as a scheduler for the Woodburn Surgery Center. Following James’ retirement from the Department of State, they moved to Pawleys Island in 1996.
Patricia was employed at Brookgreen Gardens for a number of years, and after leaving Brookgreen, she was employed by the Long Bay Symphony. Later she volunteered at Waccamaw Community Hospital and at the Waccamaw Library.
She was a great reader and enjoyed attending concerts and talking about books, attending the Movable Feast literary luncheons, and arts and cultural events.
In lieu of flowers, please take some time to remember some of your nice memories of Patricia. You might also choose to donate in Patricia’s memory to the Long Bay Symphony, the Waccamaw Library, or the American Red Cross where Patricia was a long time blood donor.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel. The family will receive friends following the service.
Goldfinch Funeral Home is handling arrangements. An additional memorial service will be planned for a later date in Northern Virginia.
