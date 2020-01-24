MYRTLE BEACH—Patricia Arlene Mayhew Higgins, born Sept. 30, 1940, passed away Jan.18 at the age of 79.
Patricia was born and raised in Princeton Junction, New Jersey, and lived in the greater Princeton area her entire life until retiring to Myrtle Beach in 2010.
Patricia was the daughter of Ashby Oakes and Marjorie V Mayhew, who retired from Princeton Junction to Hurt, Virginia.
Patricia was predeceased by her parents; beloved grandson Brandon William Keith and brother-in-law, Robert E Kemp I.
Patricia spent nearly her entire career of more than 40 years as a legal secretary and office manager for a law firm in Princeton — McCarthy and Schatzman.
From 1982 to 1985, she worked in an appointed role at the New Jersey Department of Transportation under then Commissioner John Sheridan. She returned to work at the same law firm once that appointment ended.
Once she retired and relocated to Myrtle Beach, she volunteered at the Myrtle Beach airport’s information desk.
Patricia’s real passion was for her family. She was a devoted and caring daughter to her parents, a loving and lifelong best friend to her sister, a wonderful mother to her children and a protective and giving grandmother and great grandmother. She gave herself unselfishly to her extended family, gladly sacrificing to provide for those she loved. Patricia also loved the beach, and happily retired to Myrtle Beach to be close to her best friend and sister Judy. She spent her retired days enjoying the company of her sister and continuing her loving care of her family and her beloved shih tzu, Mike.
Patricia is survived by sister Judy A Kemp; children Deborah Higgins of New Jersey, Thomas Higgins Jr. and Donald Higgins of Florida; grandchildren Melissa Higgins of Myrtle Beach and Kyle Higgins of New Jersey and precious great grandchildren Jordan, Alea, Annabelle, Aysia, Cassidee and Kadalia. She is also survived by niece Robbin Kemp Dean; nephew Robert E Kemp II; close family friend Steven Knachel; two great nieces and a great nephew.
Services for Patricia will be held at Zion United Methodist Church, 5380 E. Gretna Road in Gretna, Virginia, on Saturday, Jan. 25, at 11 a.m., where Patricia will rest eternally near her parents and extended family.
Immediate family and close friends in Myrtle Beach will have a small beach side remembrance today.
