SURFSIDE BEACH—Patricia Anne (Childers) Spurgeon, 90, a 30-year resident of Surfside Beach and widow of Leslie Myrle Spurgeon, passed away on June 20 at Embrace Hospice House in Myrtle Beach.
Patricia was born in Dyersburg, Tennessee. She was the daughter of the late Earl and Ruby Childers.
She and her family also lived in California, Michigan and Ohio before retiring to Surfside Beach. More recently, she resided at Carolina Gardens in Murrells Inlet.
She loved life and had a smile that would light up the room. Before retiring, she was a dedicated music teacher at Portage Central in Portage, Michigan. She was an active member of Church of Christ in Myrtle Beach.
Her hobbies included doll collecting, golf, playing bridge, antiques, travel and shopping. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and started the “Niners Club” at Prestwick golf course community.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother Sonny Childers; husband Leslie Spurgeon; daughter Judith (Spurgeon) Huls and sons Thomas and Dale Spurgeon.
She is survived by son Scott and wife Darla Spurgeon; daughter-in-law Lupita Spurgeon; grandchildren Meagan, Jessica, Hannah, Alyssa, Sean, Shane, Kyle and Aaron Spurgeon, and William Huls and great-granddaughter AnnaStella Spurgeon.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Church of Christ, 4500 Wild Iris Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC 29578.
Memorial Services will be private.
Goldfinch Funeral Home in Murrells Inlet is in charge of arrangements.
