Patricia Ann Best Jones
MYRTLE BEACH-Graveside services for Patricia Ann Best Jones, 75, will be held June 4 at 11 a.m. in Hillcrest Cemetery with Apostle Crystal Caldwell officiating.
Mrs. Jones, wife of Robert "Bob" L. Jones, passed away May 31.
Born in Mullins, she was a daughter of the late Henry Rogers Best and late Edna Earl Skipper Best.
She was predeceased by a brother, Biethel Aubrey Best; and sisters, Edna Pearl Morris and Linda Gail Best.
Prior to retirement, she was employed with AVX. Mrs. Jones, a member of Langston Baptist Church, lived a life as an example of a fine Christian woman and faithful prayer warrior and evangelist.
Surviving in addition to her husband of Myrtle Beach are three sisters, Helen Hipps of Eustis, Fla., Sarah Frances Miller of New Bern, N.C. and Brenda Joyce Best of Myrtle Beach.
The family will receive friends at the graveside prior to the service Saturday from 10:30 a.m.-11 a.m.
Memorials may be sent to Children's Evangelism Fellowship (CEF), c/o Langston Baptist Church, 763 S.C. 905, Conway, SC 29526.
Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
