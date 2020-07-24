PAWLEYS ISLAND—Patricia A. Hendry(Albert), formerly of Newtown, Pennsylvania, passed away July 13.
Pat was a resident of Pawleys Island since 1995 when she and her predeceased husband, John Hendry Sr., built a home in Litchfield Country Club.
Pat was a longtime teacher with the Pennsbury School District in Pennsylvania until she retired in 1992.
Pat is survived by stepchildren Terry Hendry-Grexa (Michael), John J. Hendry Jr. (Donna) and Scott Hendry; grandchildren Shannon Grexa, Jack Hendry, Daniel Hendry and Adam Grexa; brother Roy Albert; sister Jan Daughert(Ryan) and many nieces and nephews.
Pat was a talented artist who painted beautiful pictures to be shared with all who loved her.
Pat will be remembered in a private service with her family at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, Pat would love for people to visit one of her favorite places, Brookgreen Gardens in Murrells Inlet, and think of her as you explore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.