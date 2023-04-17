Patricia A. Todd
Funeral services for Patricia A. Todd, 76, were held April 17 in Free Worship Freewill Baptist Church with the Rev. Gregg Cannon and the Rev. Arthur McElveen officiating.
Burial followed in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Todd passed away April 14 at her residence.
Born Jan. 16, 1947 in Conway, she was a daughter of the late Daniel “Dan” Peavy and Maude Cooper Peavy.
Mrs. Todd was predeceased by her parents; her siblings, Carl Peavy, Johnny Peavy, Ira Gene Peavy, Marvin Peavy and Viola Walters; and a special nephew, Ted Todd.
Patricia was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to all. She was a member of Free Worship FWB Church, where she loved serving her Lord and Savior. She always wanted to bring love and joy to everyone in her presence.
She was always cooking for anyone in need and enjoyed cooking for her family. Before retiring, Patricia was the cafeteria manager at Pee Dee Elementary School for twenty-eight years, where she loved cooking for all the kids, who she referred to as her baby ducks.
She never met a stranger and loved spending time with her family and friends. She was a fun-loving person who enjoyed a good laugh. Because of her mischievous nature, she loved nothing more than playing a joke on anyone she was with.
Mrs. Todd is survived by her husband of fifty-five years, L.G. Todd; one son, Gary Todd (Katina); two daughters, Lisa Todd Roberts (Earl) and Lacey Miller (Justin); brothers, Howard Peavy, Freddie Peavy (Lonnie Jean) and Robert Peavy; one sister, Mary Floyd (Donnie); seven grandchildren, Nicholas Clark, Whitney Roberts, Emily Roberts Thompson (Nolan), Hailey Todd, Gunner Todd, Todd Miller and Jake Miller; one great-grandchild, Zoey Lovett, along with many other family and friends who will miss her.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 US-378, Conway is serving the family.
