Alice “Pat” Sutherland
LORIS-Alice “Pat” Sutherland, 90, passed away Sept. 1 in Loris Rehab and Nursing Center.
Born on Nov. 8, 1930 in Atlantic City, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Raymond Edward Willits and the late Effa Mae Willits. Mrs. Sutherland was a loving homemaker, real estate agent and avid gardener. She was a member of Loris First United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Kastelic; her sons, Floyd Franklin Sutherland and his wife Sue of Powell, Ohio, and Joseph Allen Sutherland of Ligonier, Pa.; four grandchildren, Joseph and Kurtis Sutherland, Michael Pollock and Marla Sutherland; five great-grandchildren, Ben Sutherland, Lilly Rae Sutherland, Joey, Alexi and Audrey Pollock; extended family, Teresa Nirenstein, Darcy Nirenstein and Morgan Youngerman.
Mrs. Sutherland was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Floyd Franklin Sutherland; her grandson, Ben Sutherland; and her half sister, Corinne Emma Draeger.
Sign Mrs. Sutherland’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
Per her wishes there will be no services, but donations in her honor may be made to The Brain Injury Association of South Carolina, P.O. Box 7416, Merrifield, Va. 22116-7416.
