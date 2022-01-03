Patricia Ann “Pat” Hufler
MYRTLE BEACH-Patricia “Pat” Ann Johnson Hufler, 71, passed away Jan. 1 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Born Sept. 22, 1950 in Eerie, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Robert Omer Johnson and the late Elizabeth Joan Kraus Johnson. Mrs. Hufler owned and operated Mulligans in Canton, Ohio, as well as other restaurants prior to moving to South Carolina.
While here she ingratiated herself with the locals and visitors alike while working at the Sea Captain’s House and other restaurants. Pat will be most remembered for her remarkable sense of humor and for genuinely cherishing spending every moment she could with her family, close friends and beloved granddaughter Lakyn.
Survivors include her husband, Thomas “Tom” Paul Hufler of the home; daughter, Jennifer “Jenn” Elizabeth Hufler Bull and her husband Tumpie Bannister “Chip” Bull III; granddaughter, Lakyn Bella Bull; best friend, Jean E. Wiley; brother, Terry R. Johnson and his wife Nancy of Australia; and a niece, Hadley Johnson of Australia.
Memorial services will be announced by the family in the spring of the year.
Please sign Mrs. Hufler’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call (843) 756-7001.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.