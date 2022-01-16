Pacita T. “Pat” Altman
LORIS-Funeral services for Pacita T. “Pat” Altman, 75, will be held Jan. 18 at 11 a.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel. Entombment will follow in Hillcrest Mausoleum.
Mrs. Altman passed away Jan. 14 at her residence.
Born Sept. 7, 1946 in Conway, she was the daughter of the late Davis Ethele Tyler and Ethel Tyler. Mrs. Altman was associated with Conway Feed and Grain for many years. She established Altman’s Seafood in Loris along with her husband, and operated it until her retirement. Mrs. Altman supported her community and hosted all of the civic clubs at her restaurant in Loris.
She was a loving wife and was devoted to her son and grandchildren.
Surviving are her husband of Loris, Harvey L. “Gene” Altman; one son, Aubrey Best (Angela) of Conway; two grandsons, Tyler Best and Austin Best of Conway; one great-granddaughter, Oaklyn Best of Conway; two brothers, Davis Ethele “Buddy” Tyler Jr. of Conway and Samuel Jasper Tyler of Conway; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is serving the family.
