Pastor Janet Gayle Narvel
A Celebration of Life for Pastor Janet Gayle Narvel, 68, will be held Aug. 30 at 6 p.m. in Journey Church, 10125 Frontage Road, Suite 18, Murrell Inlet, SC, 29576.
Mrs. Narvel passed away peacefully Aug. 16 at her Murrells Inlet home with her loving husband Jack by her side.
Born in Longview, Wash., Jan was the daughter of the late Robert Ray Edmundson and Dorothy Edmundson.
A graduate of Modesto Junior College in Modesto, Calif., with additional studies at Clark College in Vancouver, Wash., Jan was an administrative pastor for Grace Fellowship International Network.
She attended Crossroads Community Church in Vancouver, Wash., where she and Jack met and Journey Church in Murrells Inlet. Jan enjoyed a very active social life that included occasionally golf, photography and ministering about Jesus to everyone she met.
In addition to her parents, Jan was preceded in death by her brothers, John Edmundson and Bill Edmundson.
Survivors include her loving and devoted husband of 25 years, Jack G. Narvel of Murrells Inlet; children, Darold Hinds (Marci) of Portland, Ore., Jordan Andrew Narvel (Ashley) of Vancouver, Wash., Rachael Courtney Mendez (Richie) of Vancouver, Wash., Hannah Blythe Narvel of Vancouver, Wash., and David Austen Narvel of Vancouver, Wash.; grandchildren, Michael Hinds, Taylor Hokanson and Robert Hinds of Portland, Ore., Bianca Mendez, Carmen Mendez, Julianna Mendez and Ophelia Mendez of Vancouver, Wash; sister, Joanne Larson (Larry) of Castle Rock, Wash.; brother, Vernon Kondra (Sharon) of University Place, Wash., along with several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the time of service from 5 p.m.-6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Journey Church Building Fund c/o Journey Church.
Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet is assisting the family.
Call (843) 651-1440.
