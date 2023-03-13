Pamela Sue Anderson
A Celebration of Life Service for Pamela Sue Anderson, 63, will be held March 17 at 1 p.m. in Watson Funeral Services & Crematory with the Rev. Jimmy Floyd officiating.
Pamela passed away March 13 in Conway Medical Center.
Born Nov. 22, 1959, she was a daughter of the late Ronald Bradley Anderson and Ethel Vernell Lewis Anderson Johnson.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her companion, Henry Dale Boyd; and her nephew, Bradley Nathan Tyler.
Pamela was a loving sister, aunt and friend. She enjoyed the beach and being in the sun. Pam was a waitress for Stevens Oyster Roast and Harry’s for years.
Ms. Anderson is survived by her sisters, Dorothy Lisa Graham and Teresa Jan Boyd; nieces, Shannon Tennille McNeill (Robert) and Michelle Skipper (Jimmy); nephews, Brenton Kenley Tyler and Lee Boyd (Mindy); great-nephew, Layton Kenley Tyler; her dog, Molly, and many other family and friends who will miss her.
The family will receive friends after the service.
