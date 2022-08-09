Pamela Jean Planeta DiNapoli
A memorial mass for Pamela Jean Planeta DiNapoli, 81, will be held Aug. 12 at 9 a.m. in St. James Catholic Church, Conway with Father Oscar Borda officiating.
Mrs. DiNapoli, wife of Michael Albert DiNapoli, passed away Aug. 3.
Born in Manhattan, N.Y., she was a daughter of the late Frederick Andrew and Jean Motyka Planeta. She was a member of St. James Catholic Church.
Mrs. DiNapoli was predeceased by a son, Ronald Lotito.
She was originally from Bay Ridge Brooklyn, N.Y. She moved to Hopatcong, N.J., in 1981. Mrs. DiNapoli and her husband moved to Conway in 2015.
Surviving, in addition to her husband of Conway, are one son, Christopher Lotito (Cheryl) of Hopatcong, N.J.; one daughter, Jeanne Fundaro (Vincent) of Bushkill, Pa.; two stepsons, Michael DiNapoli (Laura) of Newport News, Va., and Darrin DiNapoli of Hopatcong, N.J.; eight grandchildren, Andrew Fundaro, Samantha Fundaro, Matthew Lotito, Emily Lotito, Nicholas DiNapoli (Alexandra), Alexa DiNapoli, Shaina DiNapoli and Emily DiNapoli.
Services will be live streamed through St. James Catholic Church, Conway. Go to their website for directions to connect.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
