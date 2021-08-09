Raymond D. “Ray” Hardee
Funeral services for Raymond D. “Ray” Hardee, 69, will be held Aug. 12 at 3 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, officiated by the Rev. David Avant. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mr. Hardee, husband of Diane S. Hardee, passed away Aug. 8 in Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.
Born Sept. 1, 1951 in Horry County, Ray was the son of the late Gordon Lindy Hardee and the late Marjorie Kersey Hardee. He was the owner and operator of Ocean Fish Market and Shelley’s Seafood Market, both longtime local Conway businesses. Ray was a hardworking man who enjoyed what he did and he enjoyed time spent with family and friends.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Diane S. Hardee; his children, Jason Hardee and Jennie Rae Hardee; his grandchildren, Evan Hardee and Walker Broughman; his brothers, Larry D. Hardee and his wife Donna and Greg Hardee and his wife Jackie; and his sister, Lori Avant and her husband David.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday evening from 6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105 or to The Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, N.Y. 10306.
Please sign the online guest register at www.goldfinchfunerlhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
