Donald Allen Ellis
Graveside services for Donald Allen Ellis, 75, will be held Jan. 30 at 11 a.m. in the Antioch United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Dickie Knight, the Rev. Darrell Ricketts and Robert Harper officiating.
Mr. Ellis passed away Jan. 25 in Conway Medical Center.
Born Nov. 24, 1945, in Williamsburg County, he was a son of the late Liston and Hallie Jacobs Ellis.
He was also predeceased by his brother, G.L. Ellis.
The family expresses with great sadness that they have lost the heart and soul of their company. The founder of Ellis Heating and Air, Don was called home to his heavenly Father. He’s at peace with no more pain and is rejoicing with his loved ones. He has left a legacy behind in his family and dearest friends. Not everyone could accomplish the things Don did on a daily basis.
His larger than life personality, his laughter, his giving heart are just a few things that describe the man he was. His family and friends will continue to see his loving spirit through his son and granddaughters.
His wife Mary, and all of the employees at Ellis Heating and Air, can never express enough thanks for every prayer, kind word and love that has been sent their way. May God bless each of you and know that Don will always be a part of our hearts and yours.
Don was an avid outdoors person who enjoyed cooking in his newly-renovated cook shed for his family and friends. He was a faithful and true South Carolina Gamecock fan, no matter the season they were having.
Don was a Mason and member of the Jordanville Lodge and a U.S. Army veteran.
Don was the founder and owner of Ellis Heating and Air for 23 years, but had been in the heat and air business for 51 years. Don sometimes tried to come across as a big lion, but he had the heart of a teddy bear.
Don will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, son-in-law and friend to everyone he met.
Mr. Ellis is survived by his wife of 53 years, Mary Lee Calhoun Ellis; one son, Lee Allen Ellis and his wife Dawn; twin brother, Ronald Ellis and his wife Delores; and his brother Larue Ellis and his wife Rosie; sisters, Agnes Michau and Lois Abruntilla and her husband A.B.; three grandchildren, Brittany Ellis ´Coot’ Powers (Bryan), Rachel “Booger” Ellis, Laura “Tadpole” Ellis and Joshua Moore; three great-grandchildren, Emilee Kate “Peanut” Powers, Maggie Brynn “Little Bit” Powers and Jada Moore; and many other family and friends who will miss him dearly.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Antioch Methodist Church, 5501 Antioch Road, Conway SC, 29527.
Due to CDC regulations face masks and social distancing are required at the memorial service.
The family would like to give special thanks to Mary Altman and the
critical care staff of Conway Medical Center for the care shown to the Ellis family.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
