Allan Pratt
An Irish-style wake for Allan Pratt, 68, will be held at Coppers Restaurant at Laurel Street and Second Avenue in Conway Sept. 8 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. All are welcome.
Mr. Pratt passed away Aug. 28.
Allan loved to go “walk about” and had a story and a friend from every place he went. From growing up in Australia, where he had a pet kangaroo and really did know Paul Hogan, to teaching skiing to celebrities in Breckinridge, to making Horry County his home, Allan remained very much an individual. He loved to sail, talking to the “Man Upstairs” while on the water. Many of us remember great times sailing, with the shouts of “Tacking” and “Union – your shout” when it was your turn to get the Budweiser from the cooler. I remember a wonderful Christmas Eve on the hook in Georgetown harbor, when the moon on the ocean and the red and green lights created a Christmas tree for us.
Besides his family, he loved cooking the most. He was owner/chef of the Down Under Deli & Pub in Little River, which became the Down Under Restaurant when he added a second dining room. From 1987 until 2001, he made amazing meals, met new friends, and transformed his restaurant into a favorite dinner spot for locals and tourists alike. Anyone who was lucky enough to be invited to stay after he closed was allowed to drink beer and hear more of his stories. His Steak Diane was legendary.
Allan loved to have animals in his home. To list a few, he had a kangaroo (a 7-foot Red, according to the story), his beloved Golden Retriever Misty, a Cayman named Hogan, an Amazon Parrot who said “Help – Dial 911”, cockatiels, fish, cats and his last furry friend Kneel.
In the past three years since his stroke, Allan was strong. He learned how to walk again and do everything with his left hand. It was hard for him not to be able to talk, but he tried.
All in all, Allan lived a varied and interesting life. He wasn’t perfect, but he did everything with a sense of humor, love and generosity. There aren’t many like him. He will be greatly missed.
Allan was predeceased by his parents, Arthur and Nancy Pratt.
Surviving are his wife, Barbara Jean Wilson Pratt of Conway; two sons, Jamie Pratt and Robert Pratt of Australia; two stepdaughters, Jennifer Mae Foxworth of Colorado and Bridget Eileen Krug (James Lesley) of Conway; five grandchildren, Emma and Erin Pratt of Australia, Eric Foxworth of Colorado, and Izabella and Jacob Lesley of Conway. Also surviving is one brother, Brian Pratt of Australia.
Memorial donations may be made to Horry County Firefighter's Relief Fund, Post Office Box 3024, Conway 29526.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
