Karen T. Skipper
AYNOR-Funeral services for Karen T. Skipper, 58, will be held May 9 at 3 p.m. in Aynor First Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Jeff Atkinson and the Rev. Mike McGirt. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the church from 2 p.m.-3 p.m.
Mrs. Skipper, wife of Joey W. Skipper Sr., passed away May 7 in McLeod Seacoast Hospital following a month-long illness.
Born Dec. 27, 1962, in Conway, Karen was the daughter of the late Johnny Lacy Turner and the late Estelle Lawson Turner. She was the owner of Blackwater Automatic Gate Systems and a member of the Aynor chapter of Pilot International. Karen was a faithful member of Aynor First Baptist Church. She traveled extensively with her husband and loved shopping adventures with her daughter Samantha. Her other favorite pastime was spending time on the beach.
Karen was predeceased by her daughter, Samantha Broughman; her parents, Johnny and Estelle Turner; her sister, Peggy Lou Smith; and her brother, Joseph Allard Turner.
Survivors include her loving husband of 25 years, Joey W. Skipper Sr.; her son, Joey W. Skipper Jr.; her stepdaughter, Erica Salins and her husband Joshua; her grandchildren, Dylann Manley and Joshua Salins; her siblings, Beulah Dorman, Jimmy Turner, Linda Simmons and her husband Phillip, Gloria Rabon, Doris Woodberry and her husband George and Billy Wayne Turner; and her sister-in-law, Cyndi Lowrimore and her husband Dennis.
Memorial donations may be made to Aynor First Baptist Church, 942 Oak St., Aynor 20511 or to Aynor Pilot Club, P.O. Box 177, Aynor 29511.
Face masks and social distancing will be observed at both the visitation and funeral services.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway chapel, is serving the family.
