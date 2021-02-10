Sylvia Graham Adams
TABOR CITY, N.C.-Graveside services for Sylvia Graham Adams, 82, will be held Feb. 12 at 11 a.m. in Forest Lawn Cemetery with the Rev. Joseph Cartrette and Pastor J.T. Adams officiating.
The family will receive friends immediately following services in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Mrs. Adams passed away Feb. 6 in Columbus Regional Healthcare. Mrs. Adams was born on March 5, 1938, in Loris to the late Clyde “Buddy” Graham and the late Lucille Hardee Graham Skipper.
Mrs. Adams was the owner and operator of Charles Adams Store and was a longtime member of Sandy Plain Baptist Church.
Survivors include her son, Charles T. Adams of Loris; daughter, Cindy Adams of Loris; granddaughter, Hannah Adams of North Myrtle Beach; and three sisters, Joan Graham Page Arnold of Holden Beach, N.C., Sondra Sarvis of Finklea, and Judy Gause and her husband Randy of Loris.
Mrs. Adams was predeceased by her first husband Charles Whaldon Adams; stepfather, Billy Skipper; brother, Clyde Harold Graham; and three sisters, Betty Causey, Billie Jeanette Cox and Joyce Cartrette.
Please sign Mrs. Adam’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
