Jacquelyn Huggins Cannon
A graveside service for Jacquelyn Huggins Cannon, 92, will be held May 23 at 3:30 p.m. in Hillcrest Cemetery on S.C. 544 in Conway. The Rev. Tresco Shannon and the Rev. Harold Lewis will be officiating.
Mrs. Cannon died May 19 following a short illness.
She was born Sept. 2, 1928, in Winnsboro, a daughter of the late M.B. and Maude Faircloth Huggins.
She graduated from Conway High School in 1945 and from Winthrop College in 1949 with a bachelor’s degree in home economics. She taught home economics at Aynor High School and moved to teaching science at Conway Junior High and Conway High School.
She obtained a master’s degree in education and a second master’s degree in education with an emphasis in science. She remained at Conway High School until her retirement.
Mrs. Cannon worked with Clemson Extension on several surveys, taught nutrition to nurses for several summers with the career center, and served as a cooperating teacher with Coastal Carolina, having the enjoyment of a number of student teachers sharing her students.
She retired from the Horry County Schools system after devoting 37 years of service in the public schools. Mrs. Cannon was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, SCEA, and HCEA. She was named “Master Teacher” by one of her principals and was elected Teacher of the Year by her peers. Her National Energy Education Day Club (NEED) won first in the state contest and second nationally.
After her retirement, she returned to CHS for eight years as a receptionist and helped the school prepare for the Southeastern Student Council Convention. Leaving CHS, she moved on to Richard M. Lovelace Attorney’s office as a receptionist for 16 years.
Mrs. Cannon was as committed to her home and church as she was to her career. She was a charter member of Trinity United Methodist Church, serving in various positions and was church historian for more than 20 years, helping with the writing of a 50-year history and many heritage Sunday celebrations.
Mrs. Cannon was predeceased by her husband of 71 years, Henry C. Cannon Jr.
She is survived by one son, Michael Cannon; a daughter, Pat Cannon Jordan (Chuck) of Conway; a brother, M.B. Huggins Jr. “Buster” (Louise) of Raleigh, N.C.; a sister, Merilyn Huggins Holcombe of Conway; and two grandsons, Cannon Charles Jordan (Celie) of Florence and Sawyer Burrous Jordan of Tampa, Fla. Mrs. Cannon is also survived by a great-grandchild on the way and a number of special nieces and nephews.
Memorial donations may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, PO Box 1072, Conway, SC 29528.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway chapel is in charge of arrangements.
