Ottis Wayne Hardee
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C.-Graveside services for Ottis Wayne Hardee, 79, will be held Sept. 11 at 4:30 p.m. in Cherry Hill Cemetery with the Rev. Mack Hutson officiating. Visitation will be held from 3 p.m.-4 p.m. in Hardwick Funeral Home on Saturday.
Mr. Hardee passed away Sept. 7 in Lower Cape Fear Angel House in Whiteville, N.C. Born Oct. 22, 1941 in Loris, he was the son of the late Henry Curtis Hardee and the late Blanche Naomi Todd Hardee.
Mr. Hardee enjoyed working with his hands, being outside, gardening and going to car and tractor shows or just sitting on his porch swing. He was devoted to his wife Hilda, and looked forward to spending time with his family.
The family would like to express gratitude for the care he received during his stay at Angel House in Whiteville, N.C., and to everyone who cared for him during his journey. He was always ready to go out for a quick bite or sitdown meal at one of his favorite restaurants. He liked to joke around with his family, friends, doctors and nurses, but could also be stubborn and firm in his beliefs. Mr. Hardee worked for Cape Craftsmen from the early sixties until they closed the business. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Survivors include his two daughters, Sandra Hardee of Whiteville, N.C., and Debbie Allen and her husband Michael of Grays Creek, N.C.; grandson, Tracy McKinley of Lumberton, N.C.; four stepchildren, Brenda Ward and her husband Kent of Elizabethtown, N.C., Gail Todd of Abbottsburg, N.C., Peggy McCall and her husband Lloyd of Lisbon, N.C., and Samuel Dowless and his wife Karen of Elizabethtown, N.C.; nine stepgrandchildren and 13 stepgreat-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Hardee was predeceased by his wife, Hilda Faye Collins Dowless Hardee; 12 brothers and sisters, Corbett Hardee, Wilbur Hardee, Robert Hardee, Liston Hardee, two twin boys, Dorothy Halks, Verneice Hilburn, Mildred Bullard, Virginia Pender, Nina Lee Hardee and Thelma Irene Stevens; and his beloved dog, Joe.
Go Rest High On That Mountain.
Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society, 950 48th Ave. N., Ste. 101, Myrtle Beach 29577 or a local animal shelter of one’s choice.
