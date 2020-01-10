WILSON—Oscar “Joe” Andersen, 94, of Wilson, formerly of Conway, died Jan. 1. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11 at Grace Baptist Church. Visitation will be at 1 p.m. prior to the service and other times at the home.
Joe was a World War II Navy veteran. After serving in the U.S. Navy, he worked for Binney and Smith Company.
Joe was preceded in death by his first wife Nell; sons David and Tom; parents and four brothers and sisters.
Joe leaves to cherish his memories his wife Dottie; daughters Nora Holder (Paul), Sandy Bettinger (Gary) and Hope Andersen (John); sons Mike (Rebecca) and Gerald (Cindy); grandchildren Adam, Joseph (Jessica), John (Kat) and Jeremy (Kayj) and five great-grandchildren.
