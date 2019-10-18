MYRTLE BEACH—Orville Lynn Sweitzer, 69, died Oct.4.
He was born Sept. 9, 1950, son of the late Raymond L. and Oralea H. Sweitzer.
Orville graduated from Kutztown College and served in the Air National Guard and the United States Air Force Reserves.
He had a very successful career in the Information technology field.
Orville loved fishing, boating, traveling and cars. He will be remembered the most for his sense of humor and how he loved to tell jokes. He loved to make people laugh.
Survivors include wife Darlene Snader Sweitzer; daughter Valerie L. Smith and husband, Bill; son Stephen O. Sweitzer; granddaughter Andrea Smith; father-in-law and mother-in-law Paul and Doris Snader and brothers-in-law David and wife Joy and Donald and wife Amy.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Carol A. Shaaber.
A memorial service was held Oct.12 Socastee United Methodist Church.
Memorials may be made to Grand Strand Humane Society through https://www.grandstrandhumanesociety.com/how-you-can-help/donate/ or the American Heart Association. https://www.heart.org/en/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.