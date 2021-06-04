Erhard Ran
Funeral services for Erhard Ran, 90, will be held June 6 at 1 p.m. in Watson Funeral Services.
Mr. Ran passed away June 2 at Carolina Gardens. Born Oct. 20, 1930, he was a son of the late Ferdinand and Emma Maden Ran.
He was also predeceased by his son, Manfred Ran.
Erhard had a master’s degree in orthopedic shoemaking and was a licensed building contractor. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Mr. Ran is survived by his wife, Elisabeth Pohler Ran; children, Wolfgang Ran, Angelika Watkins and Barbara Lowensten; siblings, Hugo Ran and Elfriede Sprenger; ten grandchildren and many other family and friends who will miss him.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Agape Hospice, 2320 U.S. 378, Conway 29527.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
