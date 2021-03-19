Edward Lamar Martin
A Celebration of Life Service for Edward Lamar Martin, 72, will be held March 27 at 11 a.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel with the Rev Clifford Strickland officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Mr. Martin, known to many as Pete, passed away March 27, 2020, in Tidelands Georgetown Hospital. He was born May 24, 1947, in Horry County, a son of the late William Joseph and Helen Anderson Martin.
Pete’s sister, Toni Housand, has also gone to be with her Lord and Savior since he passed away in March.
Pete loved hunting deer, raising cows and all animals, especially horses.
Mr. Martin is survived by his wife of fifty-four years, Peggy H. Martin; children, Sharon Denise Myers (Maynard), Karen Kristen Small (Michael) and Tina Hunter (Bevan); sisters, Bonny Hilburn (Sammy) and Barbara Firestone (Greg); brother-in-law, Ralph Housand; grandchildren, Justin and Jonathan Small, Allison and Joseph Myers and Aubrey and Anna Grace Hunter; and many other family and friends who will miss him.
Due to CDC regulations, social distancing and face masks are required.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
