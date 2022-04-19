Ollie John Reahm
A memorial service for Ollie John Reahm, 71, was held April 19 in the Little River United Methodist Church, located at 1629 U.S. 17, Little River.
Mr. Reahm went home to be with the Lord April 11.
Ollie, being the youngest of 12, was born May 14, 1950, in Philadelphia, Pa., to Harris B. Reahm and Dorothy Madlene Simpson Reahm.
He married Cynthia Catoe on June 27, 1981 in Riverton, N.J.
In addition to his 2001 Mercedes Benz, Ollie is survived by his wife, Cynthia; their children, Elizabeth, Aimee, Michelle, John and Julie; his last surviving sister, Dorothy Reahm Waters; and his grandchildren, Jamey, Heydein, Olivia, Gavin, Annabella, Leo, Jacoby, Jaxson and one on the way.
Ollie often said: "Have I ever told you how much I love it here?!"
Faith, Love and Hope, but the greatest of all is Love.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is in charge of arrangements.
