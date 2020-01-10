CONWAY—Oliver Jude McDowell passed away at the Medical University of South Carolina on Jan. 1, impacting the lives of so many in the brief time since his birth on Dec. 6.
He was the infant son of William Kelly and Tabitha Taylor McDowell and is also survived by his big brother, Jacob William McDowell.
He was also cherished by his extended family which includes paternal grandparents Kelly H. and Bonnie McDowell, Jr. of Conway; his maternal grandparents Michael and Kelly Perritt of Surfside Beach; his maternal great-grandmother Shelby Perritt of Myrtle Beach; his special aunts and uncles, Ashley and Steven Whisnant of Dallas, North Carolina, and Meagan Perritt of Myrtle Beach and many other family and friends.
A memorial service officiated by the Rev. Darrell Langston, was held at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel on Jan.7.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, was in charge of arrangements.
