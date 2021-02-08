Richard Vaught
Richard Vaught, 74, of Conway, finished his earthly journey after a longtime illness Feb. 6 in Tidelands Health Georgetown with family by his side.
Mr. Vaught was born and raised in Little River, and he was a graduate of Chestnut High. Richard left home to find himself teaching in Boston. He returned home to become the first black firefighter in Ocean Drive in 1973.
He also did public service for Horry County for 20 years in Windy Hill.
A complete obituary will follow.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is in charge of arrangements.
