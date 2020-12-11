Dorothy “Dot” Sanders
Graveside services for Dorothy “Dot” Jordan Sanders, 91, will be held Dec. 13 at 3:30 p.m. in Hillcrest Cemetery with the Rev. Randy Riddle officiating.
Mrs. Sanders passed away Dec. 10.
Born in Conway, she was a daughter of the late William and Katie Mae Foxworth Jordan. She was an active member of Westminster Presbyterian Church and the Fine Arts Club of Conway. Mrs. Sanders was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was affectionately known as “Mimi” to her grandchildren and great-grandchild, and to Anne Carolina and Miller.
Mrs. Sanders was predeceased by her husband, James David Sanders; two sisters, Stella Jordan Hucks and Gladys Jordan Tindal; and two brothers, William Jordan Jr. and Robert Jordan.
Survivors include one son, Dr. James Joseph “Joey” Sanders II (Melissa) of Conway; one daughter, Susan S. Jones (Bill) of Conway; two grandchildren, Marybeth Sanders-Wilson (Brad) of Virginia and Dori Floyd (Jordan) of Columbia; one great-grandchild, Larkin Wilson of Virginia; one brother, Richard Jordan (Louise) of Conway; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to the Adult Congenital Heart Association (ACHA), 280 North Providence Road, Ste. 6, Media, Pa. 19063.
Please sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway chapel is serving the family.
Peggy Williams
Peggy L. Williams passed away at home surrounded by her loving family Nov. 22.
Born Oct. 19, 1931, in the quiet little farming community of Bucksport, Peggy was the third daughter of Clarence Wood and Mary Louise Moore, joining older sisters Mary Frances (Earl R. Lewis) and Willa Mae (Mack Richardson).
Four years later the family was completed with the birth of Billie (Ringold Thompson). Peggy was in her early teen years when Clarence became part of Horry County’s branch of the Rural Electric Association, the entity that became Horry Electric, and the family moved to Conway.
In 1953, she married William T. (Dub) Williams, an upstate boy from Chester County, and went to live in Charleston where he worked for General Motors Acceptance Corporation. In July of 1958, their only daughter Brenda was born and soon after the little family moved back to Conway.
In 1965, Dub was transferred to Savannah, Ga. After his death in 1985, Peggy returned once again to Conway.
Peggy was a fighter. She suffered six miscarriages, a difficult pregnancy, the early death of her husband and three bouts of cancer and radiation that left her body in constant pain. Nonetheless, she was a Southern lady to the very end. She loved the beach, yardwork, and yearly trips to Brookgreen Gardens (usually on the hottest day of summer). She adored her daughter Brenda, her twin grandchildren Brian and Caileigh, and her great-granddaughter Emma. She enjoyed the Hallmark Channel, playing Spinner and cheating at Yahtzee. She will be sorely missed at the game table.
Peggy is survived by her daughter, Brenda Williams Long (Victor Long – deceased), sister, Billie Thompson; her grandson, Staff Sgt. Brian M. Long – USAF; granddaughter Caileigh Long Dennis (John Wiley “Jay” Dennis III) and their daughter Emma Claire; her much beloved niece, Frances Earle King; her “adopted” daughter, Rebekah T. (Teddi) Chambers, and numerous nieces and nephews. There will be a private ceremony at the gravesite with a celebration of her life to be held later when it’s safe to resume meeting in large groups.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be sent to either the Shriner’s Hospital (Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Fla. 33607) or to the Wounded Warriors Project (Wounded Warriors Project, 4899 Belfort Road, Ste. 300, Jacksonville, Fla. 32256).
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway chapel is serving the family.
